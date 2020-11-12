King's High School graduate Corey Kispert is selected to AP preseason All-America first-team
Thursday, November 12, 2020
|Corey Kispert playing for King's in 2016
Photo by Geoff Vlcek
Corey Kispert was just selected for the AP preseason All-American first team.
The senior in business administration plays forward on Gonzaga's #1 ranked basketball team.
According to an article in The Seattle Times,
"Kispert earned numerous honors after averaging 13.9 points and hitting a team-leading 78 three-pointers last season. He was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award, first-team All-WCC, U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District IX, Academic All-WCC (for the second time) and the DI-AAA Athletic Directors Association (ADA) men’s basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year."
Read the article HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment