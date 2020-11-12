Notes from Shoreline Council meeting November 9, 2020

STUDY ITEM 9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 909 – 2020 Comprehensive Plan Annual Docket Amendments to the Shoreline Comprehensive Plan

Amend Table 6.6 of the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan to acquire park and open space between Dayton Avenue and Interstate 5 and between 145th and 165th Streets. Amend the Point Wells Subarea Plan to be consistent with Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between City of Shoreline and Town of Woodway.

STUDY ITEM 9(b) Discussing Ordinance No. 907 - Amending Development Code Sections 20.20, 20.30, 20.40, 20.50, and 20.80 for Administrative and Clarifying Amendments

Didn’t Woodway start annexing the eastern portion?Reply: they have the upper bluff area annexed, east of the railroad tracks. They annexed just the bluff. The upper area is not included in our slide. Mostly we’re talking about the western area.Are the regulations Woodway is working on matching up with ours so if Woodway annexes, our interests are protected?Reply: We have ILA protecting the interests of each other. The variation between Shoreline’s and Woodway’s existing standards depend on what is currently in the two city codes. We are in agreement on the main issues. The goal is to have the most alignment possible.Through the ILA and the regulations discussed tonight, we are protecting all of those issues that were such a fight for so many years. This is a more restrictive subarea plan than what our own City Council initially adopted some 12 years ago or so. It’s a very positive direction.There will be a second Public Hearing when this is scheduled for adoption, about a month from now.Presentation by Steven Szafran, AICP, Senior PlannerChanges to the Comprehensive Plan are limited to no more than once per year.The two proposed amendments are:The land use goals and policies will guide future development and implement the shared vision of a pedestrian-oriented primarily residential site.The capital facilities/utilities goals and policies address urban services such as sewer and water, stormwater, law enforcement, and telecommunication services.The transportation goals and policies state that Richmond Beach Drive will continue to be classified as a local access street, and secondary access shall be provided by Woodway.Environmental Preservation/Protection goals and policies include the extensive clean-up and environmental remediation required due to its former industrial use.A new item is governance that states that the City of Shoreline and the Town of Woodway will continue to work hand in hand in development of this site no matter who eventually annexes it.Land use policy 51 states that Point Wells will be developed according the ILA and the Planned Area 4 will dictate the zoning if the property is annexed by Shoreline.DISCUSSIONThe transportation requirements are all different measures: average daily trips, level of service and volume to capacity. How do they fit together?Reply: they are limiting factors. I’m not a traffic engineer but we did discuss this. You could meet one goal while exceeding another. Since it doesn’t meet both criteria, it would not be allowed.Amendment 1 Parks, Recreation, Open Space (PROS) plan. In the staff report there are two figures $7.2M and $9.9. Are these the existing figures for the entirety of the PROS Plan? And this amendment doesn’t add to those, it just changes the geographic space where the park would be located?Reply: correctSteven Szafran, AICP, Senior Planner continued presentationAmendments are collected throughout the year. Most of this group of amendments come from staff based on administrative corrections, clarifications and new policy direction. Anyone may submit an amendment.The commission reviewed the batch on Aug 20 and Sept 17, and held a public hearing on Oct 1, 2020. Tonight we are going over the administrative (housekeeping) amendments and clarifying amendments. Clarifying amendments are amendments that have been subject to interpretation, generated from previous Code Interpretation decisions, or conflict with other code sections. There are 9 administrative amendments and 23 clarifying amendments.Staff recommends withdrawing Administrative Amendment #9 regarding local access streets for additional study.The list and explanation of clarifying amendments is in the staff report.DISCUSSIONAmendment #18 the tree protection standards. The problems don’t occur during the planning or development stages. The problem is during the developing and lack of monitoring to make sure the fences and trees etc stay in place. What do we do for monitoring?Reply: There are many different steps involved.It’s just part of the process? It’s not in the code?Reply: we will look into what requirements we have in place and get back to you with that.We need a comprehensive look at our tree protection.On this same amendment, it states no “development” which is a new word. What does development mean?Reply: it’s a defined term. Construction, reconstruction, conversion, alterations… there’s a large list of what it means.Amendment #2 provides the definition of a junk vehicle. How does a code enforcement officer determine that a vehicle is incapable of being operated on a public highway?Reply: it could be expired tabs or broken tail lights that would make it illegal to drive on the highway.My concern is a code enforcement officer could make that determination about a vehicle on private property or in the city right-of-way. This could have the effect of criminalizing someone who can’t afford tabs, repair tails lights or pay to fix broken window in car.John Norris, Assistant City Manager, replies: I hear the concern, but our threshold is pretty high. They look at are the wheels missing? Steering wheel present? It has to be very clearly inoperable.We have a good enforcement practice, but a code enforcement officer could possibly be pickier.We don’t want to criminalize poverty. But we do get a lot of calls about junk cars.Margaret King, City Attorney, pointed out that we are using the State definition for Junk vehicle found in RCW 46.55.010What if it is clearly junk? What is the procedure?John Norris replies: It depends where it is, on the public right of way or private property. Our process is to work toward voluntary code compliance. We write at least two letters informing the owner seeking compliance, then tag vehicles that are in the right of way. We can impound only after a second tag. This is generally our procedure.Linking the code language to the fee schedule is straightforward and appropriateMayor Hall has proposed an amendment that parking reductions for low income housing should be combinable with other reductions because parking is a big cost to the developer. It makes sense to combine parking incentives to encourage affordable housing.Meeting Adjourned.SHORELINE CITY COUNCIL CLOSED SESSION following regular meetingCLOSED SESSION PURSUANT TO RCW 42.30.140(4)(b) - Discussing Collective BargainingPer 42.30.140(4)(b) Council may hold a closed session to plan or adopt a strategy or position to be taken by the City Council during the course of any collective bargaining.