Jobs: Food Access Associate with United Way of King County

Click here to apply

Looking for an AmeriCorps service opportunity? Interested in ending hunger in your community? Apply now to be a Food Access Associate with United Way of King County's Fuel Your Future team! Looking for an AmeriCorps service opportunity? Interested in ending hunger in your community? Apply now to be a Food Access Associate with United Way of King County's Fuel Your Future team!

Food Access Associate

Start/end dates: 11/16/2020 - 9/30/2021

Deadline: 11/4/2020 (Apply ASAP - hiring on a rolling basis)

Location: Currently filling positions in Federal Way and Bellevue

Stipend: $2,250/month pre-tax







LEARN MORE



What we're looking for:



Must be at least 18 years of age

Must be a U.S. citizen, national, or legal permanent resident of the United States. Unfortunately, F1 visas are not sufficient.

Must be available 40 hours per week. Exact hours may vary by site placement, but will primarily be Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Able to serve full-time through September 30, 2021 and reach a total of 1,700 service hours.

Must go through a Washington State Patrol background check, FBI background check and National Sex Offender Registry Check, plus state of residence background check if not living in WA currently APPLY NOW







UWKC Food Access Associates are part of Schultz Family Foundation grant program that provides additional professional development training and networking opportunities and a *much* higher stipend to AmeriCorps members serving with select anti-hunger programs. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity today! What we're looking for:Must be at least 18 years of age

Program OverviewAs a Food Access member, you will be serving directly with a food bank or nonprofit organization, where you’ll use your skills and experience to support critical anti-hunger work, partnering with a school district, food bank, or affordable housing community. With these partners, you’ll help families enroll in critical food resources – like grocery home delivery or free and reduced-price school meals – and build relationships with families and youth.