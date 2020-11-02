Jobs: Food Access Associate with United Way of King County

Monday, November 2, 2020

Click here to apply

Looking for an AmeriCorps service opportunity? Interested in ending hunger in your community? Apply now to be a Food Access Associate with United Way of King County's Fuel Your Future team!

Program Overview
  • Food Access Associate
  • Start/end dates: 11/16/2020 - 9/30/2021
  • Deadline: 11/4/2020 (Apply ASAP - hiring on a rolling basis)
  • Location: Currently filling positions in Federal Way and Bellevue
  • Stipend: $2,250/month pre-tax

As a Food Access member, you will be serving directly with a food bank or nonprofit organization, where you’ll use your skills and experience to support critical anti-hunger work, partnering with a school district, food bank, or affordable housing community. With these partners, you’ll help families enroll in critical food resources – like grocery home delivery or free and reduced-price school meals – and build relationships with families and youth.

UWKC Food Access Associates are part of Schultz Family Foundation grant program that provides additional professional development training and networking opportunities and a *much* higher stipend to AmeriCorps members serving with select anti-hunger programs. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity today!


LEARN MORE

What we're looking for:

Must be at least 18 years of age
  • Must be a U.S. citizen, national, or legal permanent resident of the United States. Unfortunately, F1 visas are not sufficient.
  • Must be available 40 hours per week. Exact hours may vary by site placement, but will primarily be Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Able to serve full-time through September 30, 2021 and reach a total of 1,700 service hours.
  • Must go through a Washington State Patrol background check, FBI background check and National Sex Offender Registry Check, plus state of residence background check if not living in WA currently
APPLY NOW



Posted by DKH at 4:10 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  