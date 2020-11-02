Jobs: Food Access Associate with United Way of King County
Monday, November 2, 2020
Looking for an AmeriCorps service opportunity? Interested in ending hunger in your community? Apply now to be a Food Access Associate with United Way of King County's Fuel Your Future team!
Program Overview
- Food Access Associate
- Start/end dates: 11/16/2020 - 9/30/2021
- Deadline: 11/4/2020 (Apply ASAP - hiring on a rolling basis)
- Location: Currently filling positions in Federal Way and Bellevue
- Stipend: $2,250/month pre-tax
As a Food Access member, you will be serving directly with a food bank or nonprofit organization, where you’ll use your skills and experience to support critical anti-hunger work, partnering with a school district, food bank, or affordable housing community. With these partners, you’ll help families enroll in critical food resources – like grocery home delivery or free and reduced-price school meals – and build relationships with families and youth.
UWKC Food Access Associates are part of Schultz Family Foundation grant program that provides additional professional development training and networking opportunities and a *much* higher stipend to AmeriCorps members serving with select anti-hunger programs. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity today!
- Must be a U.S. citizen, national, or legal permanent resident of the United States. Unfortunately, F1 visas are not sufficient.
- Must be available 40 hours per week. Exact hours may vary by site placement, but will primarily be Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Able to serve full-time through September 30, 2021 and reach a total of 1,700 service hours.
- Must go through a Washington State Patrol background check, FBI background check and National Sex Offender Registry Check, plus state of residence background check if not living in WA currently
