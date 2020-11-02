AG Ferguson: Seattle court orders $585,000 in penalties and restitution for fraudulent property management scheme



A King County Superior Court Commissioner A King County Superior Court Commissioner ordered an Auburn property management company to pay a total of half a million dollars in restitution for impacted Washingtonians and financial penalties.





The company’s owner hijacked the homes of people who hired his company by adding new walls and rooms without the owners’ knowledge or consent and refusing to pay homeowners.



In addition to financial penalties, the commissioner also barred company owner Travis A. Jackson from marketing property management services without first obtaining a license, making unauthorized modifications to homes and making false and misleading representations.





The court intended for $256,000 to go toward restitution for people affected by the scheme and an additional $252,000 in civil penalties. The civil penalties go to the Washington state general fund. Jackson must also pay just more than $76,000 in attorney costs and fees.















