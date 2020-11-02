Halloween decorations
Monday, November 2, 2020
|Photo by JM
I have been delighted with all the Halloween outdoor decorations this year - almost as pleased as when I see a dog walker with reflective gear on dog and human!
This tree is in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline.
|Photo by JM
Maybe it's because our world made an abrupt shift in its way of doing business this year or maybe manufacturers stepped up production of orange lights but I have never seen so many decorations.
|Photo by JM
|Photo by JM
The teddy bears that were in windows have given way to ghosts and witches.
I hope they stay up until Christmas.
If you have photos of local homes, send them to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com
P.S. There is an absolutely gorgeous house on Perkins Way in a location I would never send a photographer to. If you know the homeowners, ask them to send in a photo!
--Diane Hettrick
