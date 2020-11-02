Halloween decorations





Photo by JM



I have been delighted with all the Halloween outdoor decorations this year - almost as pleased as when I see a dog walker with reflective gear on dog and human! I have been delighted with all the Halloween outdoor decorations this year - almost as pleased as when I see a dog walker with reflective gear on dog and human!





This tree is in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline.





Photo by JM







Maybe it's because our world made an abrupt shift in its way of doing business this year or maybe manufacturers stepped up production of orange lights but I have never seen so many decorations.





Photo by JM





Trees, windows, fences, houses, walkways.. last year it was just one Halloween dragon in Ridgecrest. This year I've seen three dragons and giant spiders everywhere.

Photo by JM







The teddy bears that were in windows have given way to ghosts and witches.

I hope they stay up until Christmas.





If you have photos of local homes, send them to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com





P.S. There is an absolutely gorgeous house on Perkins Way in a location I would never send a photographer to. If you know the homeowners, ask them to send in a photo!





--Diane Hettrick



