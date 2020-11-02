Halloween decorations

Monday, November 2, 2020


Photo by JM

I have been delighted with all the Halloween outdoor decorations this year - almost as pleased as when I see a dog walker with reflective gear on dog and human!

This tree is in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline.

Photo by JM


Maybe it's because our world made an abrupt shift in its way of doing business this year or maybe manufacturers stepped up production of orange lights but I have never seen so many decorations.

Photo by JM

Trees, windows, fences, houses, walkways.. last year it was just one Halloween dragon in Ridgecrest. This year I've seen three dragons and giant spiders everywhere.

Photo by JM


The teddy bears that were in windows have given way to ghosts and witches.

I hope they stay up until Christmas.

If you have photos of local homes, send them to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com

P.S. There is an absolutely gorgeous house on Perkins Way in a location I would never send a photographer to. If you know the homeowners, ask them to send in a photo!

--Diane Hettrick

 

Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  