Professor from UW Bothell and his study of the birds of Lake Forest Park

Monday, November 2, 2020

Brown-headed cowbirds lay their eggs in other bird's nests. Photo from USGS

A University of Washington Bothell Seed grant helped Assistant Professor Doug Wacker launch a study of the birds of Lake Forest Park and gave undergraduate researchers a chance to see how habitat and urbanization affect avian life.

As a Lake Forest Park resident and board member of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Committee, Professor Wacker wanted to extend his biology expertise to his community.

The project’s goal is to learn how habitat and urbanization impact the way birds use urban and suburban parks. With $25,000 in grant funds, Professor Wacker was able to hire three undergraduate researchers who have been working in parks within the City.

Read the article about this project: Undergraduate researchers marvel at birds.



Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  