Professor from UW Bothell and his study of the birds of Lake Forest Park
Monday, November 2, 2020
|Brown-headed cowbirds lay their eggs in other bird's nests. Photo from USGS
A University of Washington Bothell Seed grant helped Assistant Professor Doug Wacker launch a study of the birds of Lake Forest Park and gave undergraduate researchers a chance to see how habitat and urbanization affect avian life.
As a Lake Forest Park resident and board member of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Committee, Professor Wacker wanted to extend his biology expertise to his community.
The project’s goal is to learn how habitat and urbanization impact the way birds use urban and suburban parks. With $25,000 in grant funds, Professor Wacker was able to hire three undergraduate researchers who have been working in parks within the City.
Read the article about this project: Undergraduate researchers marvel at birds.
