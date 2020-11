Professor from UW Bothell and his study of the birds of Lake Forest Park

Brown-headed cowbirds lay their eggs in other bird's nests. Photo from USGS



A University of Washington Bothell Seed grant helped Assistant Professor Doug Wacker launch a study of the birds of Lake Forest Park and gave undergraduate researchers a chance to see how habitat and urbanization affect avian life.









Read the article about this project: The project's goal is to learn how habitat and urbanization impact the way birds use urban and suburban parks. With $25,000 in grant funds, Professor Wacker was able to hire three undergraduate researchers who have been working in parks within the City.Read the article about this project: Undergraduate researchers marvel at birds













As a Lake Forest Park resident and board member of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Committee, Professor Wacker wanted to extend his biology expertise to his community.