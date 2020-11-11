Jobs: Area Traffic Engineer
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire an experienced Civil Engineer to provide expert, strategic traffic analysis and design guidance for all WSDOT and external projects and programs within Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties of WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR).
As the Area Traffic Engineer for the Mount Baker and Snohomish areas, this position will ensure consistency with all applicable federal, state, and local policies and standards. The incumbent will provide expert guidance for programs including the NWR Active Transportation Program, the regional Sound Transit program, and other transit agency projects.
This position must routinely apply engineering judgement in the absence of specific design and operation standards, requiring expertise and skills to determine actions in the best interest of WSDOT and the traveling public. If you are interested in taking on this rewarding challenge, we invite you to apply to lead this highly successful program, joining a team of outstanding staff to deliver the best results for WSDOT and the State of Washington.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
