Lake Forest Park council meetings Thursday
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
|Lake Forest Park City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
At 7pm the full council will meet, also virtually.
On the agenda are a legislative update, two proclamations, a public hearing, confirmation of new Tree Board members, and approval of the biennial budget.
The council will proclaim November the:
- Month of “Movember”
- National Native American Heritage Month
The public hearing is to present and hear citizen comments on the code updates for Town Center.
HOW TO SUBMIT ORAL AND WRITTEN COMMENTS
https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
Written comments for public hearings will be submitted to Council if received by 5:00pm the date of the meeting; otherwise, they will be provided to the City Council the next day.
Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer accepted under Citizen Comments.
Join either council session with this link: https://zoom.us/j/91650638630
