Lake Forest Park council meetings Thursday

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Lake Forest Park City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Lake Forest Park City Council Committee of the Whole (CoW) will meet virtually at 6pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 to continue discussing the Town Center code update.

At 7pm the full council will meet, also virtually.

On the agenda are a legislative update, two proclamations, a public hearing, confirmation of new Tree Board members, and approval of the biennial budget.

The council will proclaim November the:
  • Month of “Movember”
  • National Native American Heritage Month

The public hearing is to present and hear citizen comments on the code updates for Town Center.

HOW TO SUBMIT ORAL AND WRITTEN COMMENTS
https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19

Written comments for public hearings will be submitted to Council if received by 5:00pm the date of the meeting; otherwise, they will be provided to the City Council the next day.

Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer accepted under Citizen Comments.

Join either council session with this link: https://zoom.us/j/91650638630



Posted by DKH at 2:38 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  