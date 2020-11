Case updates November 9, 2020; US exceeds 10 million cases; State Health Officer worried; King county reports highest case numbers this year

King county cases are the highest this year













Case updates November 9, 2020



United States

cases 10,036,463 - 122,910 cases since last report

deaths 237,037 - 490 deaths since last report

“This situation is extraordinarily urgent, and we’re running out of time to change direction. We need everyone in Washington state to take action now to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Washington state - *DOH does not report deaths on the weekend

cases 120,011 - 1,441 since last report

hospitalizations 9,092 - 61 since yesterday

deaths* 2,482 - 22 since last report

King county

cases 31,576 - 332 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,744 - 101 since yesterday

deaths 816 - 4 since yesterday



Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 759 - 4 since yesterday

hospitalizations 113 - 2 new

deaths 65 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 95 - 2 since yesterday

hospitalizations 5 - 1 since yesterday

deaths 1 - 0 new - 13,569 (2018)













“I am extremely concerned about what seems to be an accelerating trend in the spread of COVID-19. Immediate action is needed from all of us to avoid new restrictions and prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.” said State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy.