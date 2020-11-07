Classifieds: Ronald Wastewater District Notice of Public Hearing
Saturday, November 7, 2020
RONALD WASTEWATER DISTRICT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
THE DISTRICT’S PROPOSED 2021 BUDGET AND RATES
November 10, 2020 at 6:00pm
Via Zoom Conference
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Ronald Wastewater District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of receiving public comments on the District’s proposed 2021 budget and rates.
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 6:00pm. Near the beginning of the regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners
Location: Via Zoom conference (any member of the public wishing to join the Zoom meeting, please email the District Administrator, Douglas Wittinger at dwittinger@ronaldwastewater.org for a link to the meeting.)
