Proceeds from new novel will aid Shoreline non-profit supporting anti-trafficking



Shoreline business owner Matthew Fairfax

and author Gabrielle Yetter in Cambodia British author Gabrielle Yetter releases her new novel, Whisper of the Lotus, to support Justice and Soul, an anti-trafficking organization based in Shoreline, WA.





The Foundation’s academy and salon in Cambodia trains and employs survivors of the sex trafficking trade, as well as vulnerable youth.





Profits from the Western-style salon provide academy scholarships for new students, who learn cosmetology, business management, team building, and independent living skills.





Author Gabrielle Yetter met Matthew Fairfax while living in Cambodia and watched him co-create the Justice and Soul Foundation. ( See previous article





But as Matthew Fairfax, President/CEO of Shoreline’s James Alan Salon and Spa points out, sex trafficking and exploitation “isn’t just there, the problem is right here in Washington state.”









Inspired by her experiences while living in Cambodia, the book is about Charlotte Fontaine, a young woman who travels to Phnom Penh to visit her best friend and meets a mysterious elderly man on the flight.









“I wanted to share some of the exotic charm of the country in my book,” Gabrielle said. “After experiencing what it felt like to live there, it quickly became my soul home and I wanted to take readers into my Cambodia. "I have included a number of fascinating real-life characters— some of whom are named, such as SomOn, our tuk-tuk driver, who became a friend, and I’ve woven actual-life situations into the story. “Throughout the book, Charlotte is on a quest that takes her through dusty back alleys and shimmering pagodas where she meets people who provide insights into her own strengths and imperfections: a sleazy café owner, a compassionate Buddhist monk, an elderly Cambodian who survived the Khmer Rouge, and a woman who reminds her of her mother. And all of them play a role in teaching her different things about herself.”

Whisper of the Lotus is a multi-layered story full of memorable characters and the sights and senses of a magical country. It is a story about friendship and family, love and identity, a tale about no matter how far you travel, the path will always lead you back to yourself. When she arrives, she discovers a land of golden temples, orange-clad monks, and kind-hearted people, then realises many things are not what they seem— including her own family relationships that bubble to the surface through a series of revelations. It is being released on November 9, Cambodian Independence Day.is a multi-layered story full of memorable characters and the sights and senses of a magical country. It is a story about friendship and family, love and identity, a tale about no matter how far you travel, the path will always lead you back to yourself.





It has been described as having “the feel of a good Armistead Maupin novel mixed with the spiritual overtones of Dan Millman's Way of the Peaceful Warrior,” and one reviewer wrote, “Yetter's story is mystery, romance, and thriller all in one, and the tendrils of an unexpected encounter weave through them all”.









A former journalist, Gabrielle wrote The Definitive Guide to Moving to Southeast Asia: Cambodia and The Sweet Tastes of Cambodia (a book about traditional Cambodian desserts and provincial travel) and was a regular contributor to Khmer440, Latitudes, AsiaLife and Expat Advisory. She also wrote two children's books, Ogden The Fish Who Couldn’t Swim Straight and Martha the Blue Sheep, which were illustrated by Cambodian artists.



In 2012, Gabrielle and Skip co-wrote Just Go! Leave the Treadmill for a World of Adventure based on their experiences of moving across the world.



Whisper of the Lotus was long listed in the 2019 London TLC (The Literary Consultancy) Pen Factor writing competition. Whisper of the Lotus is available for purchase as a paperback or ebook on Amazon. She can be reached through her website at www.GabrielleYetter.com





Gabrielle Yetter's contact email address is gabirich2003@yahoo.com











