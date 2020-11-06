32nd Legislative District incumbents won with big Shoreline area margins

Reps Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis



By Evan Smith

Incumbent Democratic State Reps. Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis are both on their way to victory in the Tuesday, November 3, 2020 election, with their biggest margins in Shoreline and the parts of northwest Seattle that make up the King County portion of the 32nd Legislative District.Results posted Thursday evening show Ryu leading her challenger, fellow Democrat Shirley Sutton, by a 72 percent to 26 percent margin and Davis leading non-partisan candidate Tamra Smilanich by an 87 percent to 13 percent margin.In King County, Ryu leads Sutton 76 percent to 22 percent compared to a 66-31 percent margin in Snohomish County.The Snohomish County part of the district includes Woodway, south Edmonds, Lynnwood and a small part of Mountlake Terrace.Davis leads Smilanich 83 percent to 16 percent in King County, compared to 73-26 percent in Snohomish County.The Davis-Smilanich contest has drawn at least 2,000 more votes than the Ryu-Sutton race, 72,412 to 70,246.Voter turnout is 86.56 percent in the King County part of the District, 81.59 percent in the Snohomish County portion.No Republicans filed to run in the heavily Democratic 32nd Legislative District.