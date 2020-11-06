Jobs: Project Management and Reporting System Lead
Friday, November 6, 2020
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to for a Project Management and Reporting System (PMRS) Lead. This position will focus on the implementation of project management and control systems, integrating current region project management practices with those being recommended and directed at the statewide level. This position works with WSDOT Headquarters, project offices, and region specialist groups to implement and adapt project management systems throughout WSDOT’s Northwest Region.
Job description and application: HERE
