Jobs: Project Management and Reporting System Lead

Friday, November 6, 2020

WSDOT
Project Management and Reporting System Lead (Transportation Technical Engineer)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to for a Project Management and Reporting System (PMRS) Lead. This position will focus on the implementation of project management and control systems, integrating current region project management practices with those being recommended and directed at the statewide level. This position works with WSDOT Headquarters, project offices, and region specialist groups to implement and adapt project management systems throughout WSDOT’s Northwest Region.

Job description and application: HERE



Posted by DKH at 2:19 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  