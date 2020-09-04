Case updates September 2, 2020; Info on the safest way to gather
Friday, September 4, 2020
Safer parties use COVID-19 prevention practices this Labor Day weekend. Here is a short list of things to remember when it comes to gathering together in the time of COVID-19:
- Outside is safer than inside.
- Small groups are safer than large groups.
- Less time together is safer than more time together.
- Within six feet, face coverings are better than no face coverings.
So, while a Zoom happy hour might be your safest choice, an outdoor barbecue with one other family, with the chairs set up six feet apart, where the hand sanitizer flows freely, and everyone goes home early, is a less risky option, as far as these things go. Read the full blog post from DOH here.
Case updates September 1, 2020
United States - case totals are reported in 7 day increments
- cases 6,087,403 including 288,357 cases in last 7 days
- deaths 185,092
Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases
- cases 75,856 includes 479 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,834 includes 39 new within 24 hours
- deaths* 1,945 includes 10 newly reported
King county
- cases 19,915 - 96 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,242 - 3 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 730 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 562 - 4 new
- hospitalizations 100 - 0 new
- deaths 60 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 58 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
