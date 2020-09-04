Case updates September 2, 2020; Info on the safest way to gather

Safer parties use COVID-19 prevention practices this Labor Day weekend. Here is a short list of things to remember when it comes to gathering together in the time of COVID-19:





Outside is safer than inside.

Small groups are safer than large groups.

Less time together is safer than more time together.

Within six feet, face coverings are better than no face coverings.









Case updates September 1, 2020



cases 6,087,403 including 288,357 cases in last 7 days

deaths 185,092

cases 75,856 includes 479 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 6,834 includes 39 new within 24 hours

deaths* 1,945 includes 10 newly reported King county

cases 19,915 - 96 in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2,242 - 3 in previous 24 hours

deaths 730 - 1 in previous 24 hours

cases 562 - 4 new

hospitalizations 100 - 0 new

deaths 60 - 0 new Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 58 - 0 new

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases



United States - case totals are reported in 7 day increments

So, while a Zoom happy hour might be your safest choice, an outdoor barbecue with one other family, with the chairs set up six feet apart, where the hand sanitizer flows freely, and everyone goes home early, is a less risky option, as far as these things go. Read the full blog post from DOH here.