Wipes in Pipes

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Wipes and paper towels removed at treatment plant
Photo courtesy King County Wastewater Treatment Division


You already know that you are not supposed to put wipes and paper towels down the toilet. But lots and lots of you are doing it anyway.

King County Wastewater Treatment Division WTD sent out this photo.

This is a fraction of the wipes, paper towels, and other non-TP products we take out at our treatment plants on a normal day.  
Much of this doesn’t make it to us because it clogs people’s house sewer line first.


