Wellness Tips from the Senior Center

Saturday, April 4, 2020
Wellness Tips from the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Yoga with Heidi
Notes from Heidi Mair on the benefits of Yoga
Yoga’s Unique Approach
Why is Yoga different from other forms of exercise and how does it facilitate healing?
Why do students leave Yoga feeling energized yet calm?
The goal of Yoga is beyond stretching hamstrings, losing weight or building muscle mass. The sister sciences of Yoga and Ayurveda function together as an integrated wellness system. The blending of asana, pranayama and meditation creates an efficacious practice, regardless of age or physical limitations. The ancient texts teach us the three main purposes of Hatha Yoga:
- To purify the body
- To balance physical, mental and energetic aspects
- To engage in physical practices that lead to higher consciousness
Asanas and their Effects
- Seated meditation prepares the body for movement, balances breath and energy and focuses the mind inward and into the present moment.
- Moving in and out of poses stretches the muscles, while staying in a pose is strengthening. Standing poses with longer holds build bone and muscle mass.
- Spinal twists aid in release of toxins and create more flexibility in the spine.
- Seated and standing forward bends and Apanasana, massage abdominal area and aid in digestion.
- Back bends (chest openers) aid in respiration.
- Grounding, restorative poses calm the sympathetic nervous system and activate the parasympathetic nervous system.
Stan's Joke Corner
No matter how much you push the envelope, it'll still be stationery.
A dog gave birth to puppies near the road and was cited for littering.
Two silk worms had a race. They ended up in a tie.
QUIZ of the WEEK - NAME THAT SONG
(answers at the end - no peeking!)
Call up a friend or family member and share these questions. Once one of you name the tune, see if either of you know at least 1 verse & the chorus, then sing it together.
Question 1
When I was just a little girl, I asked my mother what will I be
Question 2
You keep saying you've got something for me, something you call love but confess?
Question 3
She said I was high class but that was just a lie, she said I was high class but that was just a lie
Question 4
You know I work all day to get you money to buy you things?
Question 5
I don’t believe you, you’re not the truth. No one could look as good as you, Mercy
Question 6
I see trees of green red roses too, I see them bloom for me and you, and I think to myself
Question 7
I hear the train a comin' it's rolling round the bend and I’ve not seen the sunshine
since I don’t know when
Question 8
The old home town looks the same, as I step down from the train and there to meet me is my Mama and Papa Green
Question 9
When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie
ANSWERS
Answer 1: Que Sera Sera
Answer 2: These Boots are Made for Walking
Answer 3: Hound Dog
Answer 4: Hard Day’s Night
Answer 5: Pretty Woman
Answer 6: What a wonderful world
Answer 7: Folsom Prison Blues
Answer 8: Green Grass of Home
Answer 9: That’s Amore
TIME TO WRITE YOUR STORY
Each of you is affected differently during the Stay At Home restrictions. It’s time to write your thoughts on paper, as to how you are adjusting to remaining in your homes. You may not think that anyone is interested, but we are living in an historical moment and your thoughts and feelings are important.
Be sure to place the date on your writing as well as sign your name. When our offspring either help us downsize our homes as we move into retirement living or we travel from this life, they will enjoy reading your little memoir of the 2019 COVID-19.
This is also a time to add an additional paragraph or more, about the other important moments in your life, be it your military service, your wedding day, escapades during a vacation, it is your moment to share memories and history. Grasp the moment, your family will love reading these in the years to come.
