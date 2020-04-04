Wellness Tips from the Senior Center

A dog gave birth to puppies near the road and was cited for littering.

Two silk worms had a race. They ended up in a tie.





QUIZ of the WEEK - NAME THAT SONG

(answers at the end - no peeking!)





Call up a friend or family member and share these questions. Once one of you name the tune, see if either of you know at least 1 verse & the chorus, then sing it together.





Question 1

When I was just a little girl, I asked my mother what will I be





Question 2

You keep saying you've got something for me, something you call love but confess?





Question 3

She said I was high class but that was just a lie, she said I was high class but that was just a lie





Question 4

You know I work all day to get you money to buy you things?





Question 5

I don’t believe you, you’re not the truth. No one could look as good as you, Mercy





Question 6

I see trees of green red roses too, I see them bloom for me and you, and I think to myself





Question 7

I hear the train a comin' it's rolling round the bend and I’ve not seen the sunshine

since I don’t know when





Question 8

The old home town looks the same, as I step down from the train and there to meet me is my Mama and Papa Green





Question 9

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie





ANSWERS

l

l

l

l

l





Answer 1: Que Sera Sera

Answer 2: These Boots are Made for Walking

Answer 3: Hound Dog

Answer 4: Hard Day’s Night

Answer 5: Pretty Woman

Answer 6: What a wonderful world

Answer 7: Folsom Prison Blues

Answer 8: Green Grass of Home

Answer 9: That’s Amore



