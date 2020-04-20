Thunderbird Rock: Shorewood staff misses their students
Monday, April 20, 2020
|The T-Bird mascot sings alone in the empty gym
Screenshot from video
Shorewood staff misses their students and wanted to show some love for the Senior Class of 2020.
So they recorded a video of greeting and support - view it HERE
Written and recorded by Marty Ballew and Paul Beaudry, the staff of Shorewood High School participates in a song of support for their students.
Go outside at 8:20pm every night and make some noise for Shorewood!
