Support the Shoreline-LFP Arts Council – buy a gift card now to use later

The Gallery at Town Center has gift cards available for purchase on their website. Buy a gift card now and use it later when the shop is able to reopen.









Gift cards will be mailed out once a week on Wednesdays starting April 15th via US postal mail. Place your order before noon on Wednesday, otherwise the card will be mailed out the following week.



Use the gift card for yourself or purchase one to give to a friend. Gift cards do not expire. Thank you for supporting the gallery virtually! We miss you and look forward to seeing everyone back in the shop when we reopen.



Visit our website to buy your gift card! This is a great way to support the gallery and the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council during the temporary closure.





The Gallery at Town Center

Photo courtesy SL-LFP Arts Council



A little history about the Gallery:



The Gallery is a program of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, a not-for-profit organization and features rotating art exhibits, as well as jewelry, ceramics, glass and more by over 90+ local artists.









The shop is located in the Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE, inside the mall on the lower level.





Photo courtesy SL-LFP Arts Council









After the Arts Council established an office, wall exhibits were shown there. Ceramics, jewelry, etc. started being displayed on a small table in the office along with the wall art in the early 2000s.





In 2009 the separate gallery location in Lake Forest Park opened with eight wall exhibits a year and a diverse selection of locally made wares.















