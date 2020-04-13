Brier has the highest rate of census returns in the state - LFP is third
Monday, April 13, 2020
We follow Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Virginia, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah. None of them have more than 57% returned.
In Washington, Benton county leads the counties, tied with King.
And just north of us in Snohomish county, Brier (pop. 6978) tops the list with 69%. Sammamish is second and Lake Forest Park is a close third.
Kenmore is #14 with 64%.
And Shoreline? Waaaay down the list at #22 with only 62.8% of its 56,752 residents reporting in.
The Federal government allocates resources based on population. Social service agencies point to the number of people in their service area when applying for funds. There's a lot at stake.
Even Lake Forest Park, which certainly has bragging rights, still has 32.3% of its 13,569 residents who haven't reported in.
If you have the paperwork with the specific code, it will save you a few steps, but it's not necessary.
Go to 2020Census.gov and fill in the info - basically just address and names.
--Diane Hettrick
