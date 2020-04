Brier has the highest rate of census returns in the state - LFP is third

Washington state ranks only 8th for the number of self-reported census returns, with 51% reported.We follow Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Virginia, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah. None of them have more than 57% returned.In Washington, Benton county leads the counties, tied with King.And just north of us in Snohomish county, Brier (pop. 6978) tops the list with 69%. Sammamish is second and Lake Forest Park is a close third.Kenmore is #14 with 64%.And Shoreline? Waaaay down the list at #22 with only 62.8% of its 56,752 residents reporting in.The Federal government allocates resources based on population. Social service agencies point to the number of people in their service area when applying for funds. There's a lot at stake.Even Lake Forest Park, which certainly has bragging rights, still has 32.3% of its 13,569 residents who haven't reported in.If you have the paperwork with the specific code, it will save you a few steps, but it's not necessary.Go to 2020Census.gov and fill in the info - basically just address and names.--Diane Hettrick