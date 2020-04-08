Shoreline police arrest resident with illegal gun and ammunition hoard

Shoreline Fire breech the gun safe

That evening, Detective Jones prepared and was granted a search warrant for the house and patrol was able to recover two firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Shoreline Police Department have been dealing with a male who lives in the 15700 block of Ashworth Ave N on a somewhat regular basis regarding firearm violations, domestic violence, and mental complaints.The nature of these calls have become progressively worse, culminating in his arrest on March 29, 2020, after he fired off rounds from his backyard.The male is currently the respondent of a Domestic Violence Protection Order, prohibiting the possession of firearms. The suspect represented to the court and to law enforcement officers that he did not have any firearms.Charges were filed against the male for multiple counts of UPFA (Unlawful Possession of a Firearm), providing false statements, and perjury.The suspect is currently being held in jail on $115,000 dollars in bail.On April 2, 2020 Shoreline detectives served another search warrant at the suspect's home and, with the assistance of Shoreline Fire, breached a large gun safe. Inside, they recovered three rifles, a handgun, and hundreds more rounds of ammunition.Additional charges against the suspect relating to this new violation have been filed.