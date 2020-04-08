Inslee, leading nonprofits, launch fund for state’s food banks as supply levels drop
With increasingly high demand, supplies at the state’s food banks have dropped to dangerously low levels, with an estimated 1.6 million people — double the usual number — in Washington expected to depend on those supplies this week.
“Washingtonians are generous neighbors who rise to the occasion, and this is a moment for individuals to make a difference,” Inslee said. “By coming together and contributing to this fund, we can meet this demand across the state and help our neighbors and their families put a meal on the table.”
The relief effort, called WA Food Fund, is being managed by Philanthropy Northwest, a network of philanthropic organizations committed to helping communities across the Northwest. The effort will combine business and philanthropic dollars with individual fundraising to have the most effect.
“We call on all those who are able to contribute — whether that’s $5, $10 or more — to do so because that’s enough to provide one meal to a person in need,” said Philanthropy Northwest CEO Kiran Ahuja.
Donations will be directed to three organizations that deliver food to every food bank across Washington: Food Lifeline; Northwest Harvest; and Second Harvest.
“We know Washingtonians want to help, and this fund is the way to do that because every person and every dollar makes a difference,” said Food Lifeline CEO Linda Nageotte. “By joining forces across the state, we can get more food faster to people in need.”
WA Food Fund is focused solely on serving Washington residents and operates separately from the recently launched America’s Food Fund, which will spread its donations across the country to various organizations.
Contribute to the WA Food Fund, HERE
