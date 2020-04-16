Shoreline couple featured in Seattle Times story
Thursday, April 16, 2020
|Joyce Lingerfelt
file photo
"Garry and Joyce Lingerfelt want very much to get out of their Shoreline condo and walk with their dog Hillary during these days of social distancing.
"But like a lot of neighborhoods, theirs lacks sidewalks along many streets."
No surprise to us.
Joyce and Garry are long time volunteers for the Ballinger Neighborhood Association and walk on 25th by Brugger's Bog.
25th has no sidewalks and very little room on each side of the road. It runs from one busy street to another. NE 205th on the county line to Ballinger Way SR104.
Still, they do what they can to stay active.
They walk twice a day, heading to Brugger's Bog.
But getting to the park, which requires walking along streets that don’t have sidewalks, “is a little dicey,” Garry said, and it’s “uncomfortable to see how close cars come to people.”
“This neighborhood is not set up for walking,” he said. “Sidewalks would be a huge help, for starters. And crosswalks.”
Are you walking more during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s what people are noticing and what they say can be improved
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment