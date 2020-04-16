College offers online continuing education class on wine





Online Class! A Sensory Introduction to Wine: A Precursor to Food and Wine Pairing





Are you a casual wine drinker looking to take your interest to the next level?





Learn about the components of wine, the anatomy of the human sensory receptors, and assess wine styles in this online class.





Facilitator Reggie Daigneault, a wine educator for 20+ years, is certified with the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.





Join her for this fun and informative class that will help you identify varietal wines and their components while you learn in your own home!















