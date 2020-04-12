Red Sky Gallery turns to etsy

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park Town Center had mounted their Ruth Bader Ginsburg Re-Imagined show and were in full swing for the artists' reception, when they were shut down for the pandemic.

So they've taken the show to the internet, in a miniaturized and more personal scale.

The art has been transferred to coffee mugs which are for sale on the arts and crafts sale site etsy.

Order online now

You can have coffee or tea with the Notorious RBG of your choice. Heck, buy a mug for each of your friends and have coffee together on Skype or Zoom or Facetime.

She’s known as the “queen of dissent,” a “judicial rock star” and the Notorious R.B.G. Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) has made a significant impact for women in the United States. 

Honor her with imagination and send her energy for her health to stay strong! And drink her health in a mug honoring her in a whimsical fashion.

If you don't need an RBG mug, the shop has the most beautiful face masks you will ever see. Cover up in style. HERE



Posted by DKH at 3:49 AM
