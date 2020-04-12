Red Sky Gallery turns to etsy
So they've taken the show to the internet, in a miniaturized and more personal scale.
Order online now
You can have coffee or tea with the Notorious RBG of your choice. Heck, buy a mug for each of your friends and have coffee together on Skype or Zoom or Facetime.
She’s known as the “queen of dissent,” a “judicial rock star” and the Notorious R.B.G. Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) has made a significant impact for women in the United States.
Honor her with imagination and send her energy for her health to stay strong! And drink her health in a mug honoring her in a whimsical fashion.
If you don't need an RBG mug, the shop has the most beautiful face masks you will ever see. Cover up in style. HERE
