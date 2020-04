Public Health Seattle and King County case updates April 7, 2020

30% of King county residents 80+ who have contracted

COVID-19 have died.

Only one person younger than 40 has died of the illness





3486 confirmed positive cases (up 155* from yesterday)

230 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday)





This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases

by ZIP code. The two highest rates are Kirkland, home

of the Life Care center and Issaquah. Sparsely

populated areas have few or no cases.



Shoreline: 166 have positive results

20 have died due to illness Lake Forest Park: 17 have positive results

0 have died due to illness

See the King County COVID information site HERE

Thirty-nine people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.



State: 8,682 cases of COVID-19 in Washington state

394 have died





Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/6/20.* The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59 the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard