Public Health Seattle and King County case updates April 7, 2020
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
|30% of King county residents 80+ who have contracted
COVID-19 have died.
Only one person younger than 40 has died of the illness
- 3486 confirmed positive cases (up 155* from yesterday)
- 230 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday)
* The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59 the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.
Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard
|This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases
by ZIP code. The two highest rates are Kirkland, home
of the Life Care center and Issaquah. Sparsely
populated areas have few or no cases.
Shoreline:
- 166 have positive results
- 20 have died due to illness
Lake Forest Park:
- 17 have positive results
- 0 have died due to illness
See the King County COVID information site HERE
Thirty-nine people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.
State:
- 8,682 cases of COVID-19 in Washington state
- 394 have died
