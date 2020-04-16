Public Health / Dept of Health case updates April 15, 2020
Thursday, April 16, 2020
71 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities, including Shoreline. The number of residents at King County’s isolation and quarantine sites is included in regular updates provided by Public Health. No other identifying or personal information will be provided.
Shoreline:
- 215 have positive results
- 26 have died due to illness
- 21 have positive results
0 have died due to illness
King county:
- 4676 have positive results
- 312 have died due to illness
- 10,783 cases of COVID-19 in Washington state. Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.
- 567 have died due to illness
