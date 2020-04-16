Public Health / Dept of Health case updates April 15, 2020

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Interactive map here

71 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities, including Shoreline. The number of residents at King County’s isolation and quarantine sites is included in regular updates provided by Public Health. No other identifying or personal information will be provided.

Shoreline:
  • 215 have positive results
  • 26 have died due to illness 
Lake Forest Park:
  • 21 have positive results
  • 0 (have died due to illness, 
King county:
  • 4676 have positive results
  • 312 have died due to illness
State:


Posted by DKH at 1:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  