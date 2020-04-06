Local blood supply in danger because of cancellation of school and employer blood drives





Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Give Blood.





New donors are needed now to step-up and save a life, and for donors to make this a generous and consistent habit. All types of blood are needed for cancer treatment, trauma cases, and many other situations. The process only takes an hour and actual donation time is about 10 minutes.



has more information on coronavirus, who is eligible to donate blood, and donation locations , and for donors to make this a generous and consistent habit. All types of blood are needed for cancer treatment, trauma cases, and many other situations. The process only takes an hour and actual donation time is about 10 minutes. Bloodworks Northwest has more information on coronavirus, who is eligible to donate blood, and donation locations HERE





There is a location at Northgate:

North Seattle, 10357 Stone Avenue N, Seattle, WA 98133, 206-526-1970

The contact center team remains open Monday – Saturday, however, they are experiencing higher than normal call and email volume, so wait times and reply times are longer than usual. The contact center team remains open Monday – Saturday, however, they are experiencing higher than normal call and email volume, so wait times and reply times are longer than usual.





If you’re able, leave a message at schedule@bloodworksnw.org





Bloodworks is accepting donations by appointment-only in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. You can make an appointment for donation by visiting the website or by calling 800-398-7888.













While inventories are now holding steady as faithful donors and first-time donors respond to the urgent need, continued help is needed as social distancing continues.Blood donation is a controlled activity conducted using strict sanitation measures. Routine blood donor screening methods are expected to reliably protect the blood supply, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus.