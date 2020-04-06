We're going on a bear hunt

Bears look out the windows of the Segars home.

Photo by Heather McGuire Segars





This is particularly important for children who are used to going to school and seeing friends.





It's not certain where the Bear Hunt started - some say New Zealand - but with a third of the world quarantined, the practice of putting bears in windows has gone viral.





This bear is looking out the window of the Segars' home in the Echo Lake Neighborhood.





Families go for walks and look for the bears in their neighborhood.













One effect of the COVID-19 quarantine is that families are getting out of their homes to take walks around the neighborhood.