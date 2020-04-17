Improv Happy Hour Friday at 7pm

Friday, April 17, 2020



Improv Happy Hour
Improv Experiments 4/17 7:00pm

This Friday at 7pm Unexpected Productions presents an Improv Happy Hour. This is a wildly unpredictable hour were we strive to translate classic improv games online and create new ones. It has never been seen before and will never be seen again. This week's theme: couples.

Fortunately, we at UP have improvisers who are couples or roommates who live together. Each couple performs a scene, or game from a suggestion and give you a glimpse into domestic life around Seattle as it may be happening for real, or in the minds of the improvisers as we all social distance.

Free and open to all! 4/17 7pm

NOTE: This is LIVE event on UP’s Facebook page Go to videos and click the Live event streaming



Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  