Improv Happy Hour Friday at 7pm

Improv Experiments 4/17 7:00pm

This Friday at 7pm Unexpected Productions presents an Improv Happy Hour. This is a wildly unpredictable hour were we strive to translate classic improv games online and create new ones. It has never been seen before and will never be seen again. This week's theme: couples.



Fortunately, we at UP have improvisers who are couples or roommates who live together. Each couple performs a scene, or game from a suggestion and give you a glimpse into domestic life around Seattle as it may be happening for real, or in the minds of the improvisers as we all social distance.



Free and open to all! 4/17 7pm





NOTE: This is LIVE event on UP's Facebook page Go to videos and click the Live event streaming












