Governor's assistance for small businesses

Friday, April 3, 2020

Gov. Inslee

Up to $5 million of the Governor’s Strategic Reserve Funds will be made available as small grants to small businesses across the state to help prevent closure due to COVID-19. The state Department of Commerce will coordinate an application process.

“Businesses across our economy are impacted by closures and social distancing requirements right now,” Inslee said. 
“While taking the necessary precautions to halt this virus, we do not take lightly the impact this has on businesses.”

The governor previously announced the federal Small Business Administration has approved his request for a disaster declaration, and it is anticipated that all counties in the state will be eligible.

This approval unlocks low-interest loans that will help small businesses meet their financial obligations and cover operating expenses during this difficult time. 

Congress recently approved up to $7 billion in SBA disaster loans for businesses impacted by COVID-19. Small businesses can learn more HERE.




