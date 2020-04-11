Enrollment period extended for medical insurance

Access to affordable health care has never been more important. Many Washingtonians may lose their employer-based health plans.

In response to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Washington state, the Washington Health Benefit Exchange (Exchange) today announced it is extending the current special enrollment period to May 8 for individuals who are uninsured.

WA Healthplanfinder can help anyone without insurance get covered. Enrollment is open through May 8th.



