Enrollment period extended for medical insurance

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Access to affordable health care has never been more important. Many Washingtonians may lose their employer-based health plans.
In response to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Washington state, the Washington Health Benefit Exchange (Exchange) today announced it is extending the current special enrollment period to May 8 for individuals who are uninsured.
WA Healthplanfinder can help anyone without insurance get covered. Enrollment is open through May 8th. 

