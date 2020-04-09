COVID-19 information for family members of residents in the care of DSHS

New resources provide COVID-19 information to family members of residents within the care of DSHS.

DSHS has partnered with the Department of Health and Washington 211 to add an option for callers to the COVID-19 Call Center that allows loved ones of someone in DSHS’ care to learn what is happening at various facilities around the state.





This new option provides operators at the call center the ability to field general COVID-19 questions.





The call center, which can be accessed toll-free by dialing 888-856-5691, will also have updated visitation restrictions and recommended guidelines they can share with callers.





A new DSHS FamHelp webpage also provides facility information and visitation status to friends and families of long-term care facility residents. More information HERE











