Book review by Aarene Storms: Counting by 7s

Counting by 7s by Holly Goldberg Sloan

Willow Chance was adopted as a baby by parents who understand and delight in her peculiar genius and her fascination with the natural world and with diseases. Then, her parents are both killed in a car wreck, and there's nobody around who understands Willow.Or is there?Willow is "temporarily" taken in by the Vietnamese-speaking family of a girl she barely knows ... and soon, everything begins to change.Fabulous narrative that swaps between 1st person (Willow) and 3rd person (everybody else) to tell this story of a unique young women's search for home and family.Highly recommended. No cussing, no kissing, no violence, no drugs ... but there are a lot of digressions on topics like broken hearts, the importance of the color red, and the life cycle of sunflowers. The audiobook read by Robin Miles makes a comfortable companion on the road.The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. SilvernAarene Storms, youth services librarianRichmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org