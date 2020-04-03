Book review by Aarene Storms: Counting by 7s
Friday, April 3, 2020
Counting by 7s by Holly Goldberg Sloanaudiobook read by Robin Miles
Willow Chance was adopted as a baby by parents who understand and delight in her peculiar genius and her fascination with the natural world and with diseases. Then, her parents are both killed in a car wreck, and there's nobody around who understands Willow.
Or is there?
Willow is "temporarily" taken in by the Vietnamese-speaking family of a girl she barely knows ... and soon, everything begins to change.
Fabulous narrative that swaps between 1st person (Willow) and 3rd person (everybody else) to tell this story of a unique young women's search for home and family.
Highly recommended. No cussing, no kissing, no violence, no drugs ... but there are a lot of digressions on topics like broken hearts, the importance of the color red, and the life cycle of sunflowers. The audiobook read by Robin Miles makes a comfortable companion on the road.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
Or is there?
Willow is "temporarily" taken in by the Vietnamese-speaking family of a girl she barely knows ... and soon, everything begins to change.
Fabulous narrative that swaps between 1st person (Willow) and 3rd person (everybody else) to tell this story of a unique young women's search for home and family.
Highly recommended. No cussing, no kissing, no violence, no drugs ... but there are a lot of digressions on topics like broken hearts, the importance of the color red, and the life cycle of sunflowers. The audiobook read by Robin Miles makes a comfortable companion on the road.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment