Average Joe Cat Show goes to the web

Friday, April 3, 2020



There Just Aren’t Enough Cat Photos on the Web. Let's Fix That!

The Average Joe Cat Photo Contest is an annual online celebration of cats and their quirks. Starting on Thursday, April 2nd, we invite you to enter (or vote for) YOUR favorite cat photos in our 2020  contest, powered by Make My Contest.

You can find all the information on the photo contest HERE

Winners will be selected based on the number of online votes they receive between April 2nd and April 30th and all proceeds will support Purrfect Pals.

Let’s make this annual fundraiser a huge success so we can provide much-needed second chances for the many homeless cats and kittens who need our help!

HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PHOTO CONTEST? Email us at sjonas@purrfectpals.org or call 360-926-8494.

Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Centers
230 McRae Rd NE, Arlington, Washington 98223



