AG Ferguson to gyms and fitness centers: Allow members to cancel memberships or face legal consequences

Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash

In response to dozens of consumer complaints, Attorney General Bob Ferguson today sent an open letter to Washington fitness centers and gyms providing the following guidance:

Gyms and fitness centers must allow customers to cancel their memberships at any time, for any reason, including the inability to access their gym or fitness due to the global pandemic, provided those requests are issued in writing.

Members who cancel their gym and fitness center membership are legally entitled to a refund – not credits – of the unused portion of any prepaid fees or dues.

Fitness centers must pay the refund within 30 days of receipt of a written notice of cancellation.

Gyms and fitness centers cannot misrepresent these rights or prevent members from cancelling.

“My office received dozens of complaints from Washington consumers that their fitness center is continuing to charge them membership fees in the midst of this crisis,” Ferguson said. “The law is clear: Washingtonians are allowed to cancel their gym memberships any time, for any reason.”









Ferguson’s office responded to every consumer complaint he received regarding gyms and fitness centers. The letter states that the Attorney General’s Office has contacted many gyms and fitness centers that have already frozen memberships or issued refunds.



Consumer Protection lawsuits brought by the Attorney General’s Office can seek civil penalties of up to $2,000 per violation plus consumer restitution and reasonable attorney fees.



Gyms can also comply with the law by not charging membership fees until gyms can safely reopen.

Anyone experiencing similar unfair business practices are encouraged to file a consumer complaint with the Attorney General's Office.

















Ferguson's letter warns that any gym failing to comply is violating the Washington State Consumer Protection Act, and will face legal action from his office.

Ferguson's guidance applies to all health studios, defined in the Washington State Health Studio Services Act as "any person or entity engaged in the sale of instruction, training, assistance or use of facilities which purport to assist patrons to improve their physical condition or appearance through physical exercise, bodybuilding, weight loss, figure development, the martial arts, or any other similar activity."