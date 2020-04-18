Aerial view of Alexan Shoreline

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Alexan Shoreline
Aerial photography, copyright Marc Weinberg


Alexan Shoreline is one building, six-story, 414,060 sq. ft. mixed-use apartment building and parking structure with 330 units, common and amenity spaces, elevators, stairs, 302 parking spaces and 198 bike parking spaces.

Project Owner: Trammell Crow Residential

Graham Construction and Management, which is also building the Alexan 100 Denny in Seattle. Chris Bahus is senior project coordinator.

Canon Architecture.

The project is $72 million and was slated to open in July 2021 before construction was shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is located near the Blue Bridges on Aurora, Westminster Way, and across from the lower section of Shoreline Place which will also house a huge apartment complex.

--Diane Hettrick





