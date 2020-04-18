Aerial view of Alexan Shoreline

Alexan Shoreline

Aerial photography, copyright Marc Weinberg













--Diane Hettrick

















Alexan Shoreline is one building, six-story, 414,060 sq. ft. mixed-use apartment building and parking structure with 330 units, common and amenity spaces, elevators, stairs, 302 parking spaces and 198 bike parking spaces.Project Owner: Trammell Crow ResidentialGraham Construction and Management, which is also building the Alexan 100 Denny in Seattle. Chris Bahus is senior project coordinator.Canon Architecture.The project is $72 million and was slated to open in July 2021 before construction was shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.It is located near the Blue Bridges on Aurora, Westminster Way, and across from the lower section of Shoreline Place which will also house a huge apartment complex.