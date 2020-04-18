Aerial view of Alexan Shoreline
Saturday, April 18, 2020
|Alexan Shoreline
Aerial photography, copyright Marc Weinberg
Project Owner: Trammell Crow Residential
Graham Construction and Management, which is also building the Alexan 100 Denny in Seattle. Chris Bahus is senior project coordinator.
Canon Architecture.
The project is $72 million and was slated to open in July 2021 before construction was shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is located near the Blue Bridges on Aurora, Westminster Way, and across from the lower section of Shoreline Place which will also house a huge apartment complex.
--Diane Hettrick
