Consumer Advocacy Team recovered over $10 million for insurance consumers since January 2023

“As the insurance regulator, companies and insurance agents are required to respond to us and explain their actions or decisions,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “Our services are free, impartial, and available to everyone in Washington state. You might not need them today, but we’re always here to help when you do.”

A Bremerton man thought he was automatically enrolled in his health plan, but instead had lost his vision coverage and had his claims denied. After our investigation, the company agreed to cover his charges. We also made the company check similar claim denials, resulting in 5,000 policyholders regaining coverage.

A consumer from Snohomish filed a complaint with us when their company failed to settle their auto claim after their vehicle was totaled. We helped them recover $32,687 for the value of their vehicle.

An elderly man from Brier waited five months after a fire to get help from his insurance company, confined to only a single room while he tried to make repairs. Two days after they received his complaint from our office, the insurer paid him $20,000. And within a month, they reimbursed him $140,000 for his expenses.

We helped a woman from Hoquiam appeal an air ambulance claim denial and get her $41,992 claim settled — plus interest.

We also helped a Sumner man get a $145,750 life insurance claim paid after many delays.

We can help you understand your rights, answer your questions, explain how to appeal a decision from your insurer, and, sometimes, advocate on your behalf.







In most cases, insurance is regulated by state governments and overseen by their state Insurance Departments.





Each department has a division specializing in helping consumers understand their rights and investigating their complaints. You can find your state's insurance department (naic.org) by searching the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) website.