You can recycle burned out holidays lights
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?
Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!
These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
For drop-off programs, it's best to call first to confirm they are taking the lights, get more specific location information if needed, confirm the hours, and see if they have any restrictions. These programs are generally free unless otherwise noted in the listing.
For example, most holiday lights recycling programs want you to remove large glass bulbs (the smaller bulbs are okay) from light strands, and remove any excessive plastic attachments from the light strands, since that glass and plastic is not recyclable (you can throw those materials away yourself at home).
- Christmas-Light-Source.com external link - Send-in recycling program – Sender pays shipping.
- HolidayLEDs.com external link –Send-in recycling program – Sender pays shipping.
- Maple Leaf Ace Hardware external link - north Seattle.
- McLendon Hardware external link – All 7 Puget Sound area locations external link.
- Uptekk external link recycling drop-off center in Auburn.
- West Seattle Recycling external link drop-off center.
Maple Leaf is the Seattle neighborhood on the hill just south of Northgate. If you drive south on 15th NE, past Northgate Way and up the hill, Maple Leaf Hardware will be on your left in the business district. Of course the freeway is faster! 9000 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle WA 98115
Other businesses and organizations may also offer holiday lights recycling programs. This list will be updated as new programs are announced. When shopping for new holiday lights at retailers, ask if they have a program. Thanks for recycling your holiday lights!
0 comments:
Post a Comment