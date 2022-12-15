You can recycle burned out holidays lights

Replace these with LED lights Do you have a pile of burned-out holiday lights? Do you have a pile of burned-out holiday lights?





These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.For drop-off programs, it's best to call first to confirm they are taking the lights, get more specific location information if needed, confirm the hours, and see if they have any restrictions. These programs are generally free unless otherwise noted in the listing.For example, most holiday lights recycling programs want you to remove large glass bulbs (the smaller bulbs are okay) from light strands, and remove any excessive plastic attachments from the light strands, since that glass and plastic is not recyclable (you can throw those materials away yourself at home).