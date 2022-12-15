Check in: Holidays can be lonely for seniors

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Whitney Carlson, geriatrics psychiatrist at UW Med
The holiday season is supposed to bring families together. But with seniors living alone at the highest rates ever and the pandemic still altering daily life, feelings of loneliness and loss are widespread.

Dr. Whitney Carlson, a geriatrics psychiatrist at UW Medicine, suggests using the holidays as a time to be mindful of those who might be alone.

Nearly three in 10 U.S. adults over age 60 live alone, a recent study indicates. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected older adults most severely, with people 65 and over accounting for 75% of all U.S. deaths attributed to the virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

“I think this particular time of year for seniors is difficult because many seniors live away from their families,” Carlson said. 
“They often can't gather, or the people they want to be with aren't here anymore. The key is just to take an interest, I think, because most people just feel invisible.”


