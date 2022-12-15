AG Ferguson: Walmart to pay $62.6 million to Washington for its role in opioid epidemic
Thursday, December 15, 2022
This resolution from Walmart will bring Washington state’s total recoveries to approximately $802 million to help fund opioid abatement and recovery programs.
These resources must be used to combat the opioid epidemic.
“This is another important step in our fight for accountability for the opioid industry,” Ferguson said. “These resources will increase prevention efforts and help Washingtonians in need.”Today’s announced resolution is not final until certain conditions are met:At least 43 states must join the resolution, and
- At least 85% of litigating and non-litigating local governments in the settling states must join.If approved, the amount will be split between the state, county and city governments similar to Washington’s opioid distributor resolution.
- As part of the resolution, Walmart will tightly monitor opioid prescriptions and prevent patients from seeking multiple prescriptions.
