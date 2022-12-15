AG Ferguson: Walmart to pay $62.6 million to Washington for its role in opioid epidemic

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that he will sign onto a resolution with Walmart that will bring an estimated $62.6 million to Washington state.





This resolution from Walmart will bring Washington state’s total recoveries to approximately $802 million to help fund opioid abatement and recovery programs.





These resources must be used to combat the opioid epidemic.



"This is another important step in our fight for accountability for the opioid industry," Ferguson said. "These resources will increase prevention efforts and help Washingtonians in need." Today's announced resolution is not final until certain conditions are met:At least 43 states must join the resolution, and