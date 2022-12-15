Shorewood One Acts on Thursday and Friday - free admission for good entertainment





The performances are free although they would appreciate donations. The One Acts are very short (one act!) playlets each performed by usually one to five drama students. Many of the plays are created by the actors with themes about their lives - both serious and comic.





It's a kaleidoscope of performances, one after another. They range from kid humor to one hair away from professional. And either way, it's only one act.





It's all good fun and a great way to spend your evening.





--Diane Hettrick







