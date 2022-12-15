Explore, Prepare, Succeed! Take COL 101 at Shoreline Community College

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Want to start college but don't really know how or where?
 
If you don’t have a specific career or academic goal in mind yet, we have a course designed just for you!
 
COL 101 is designed to help you explore your options, learn about resources available to you, and set you up for success.
 
Whether you are starting new or starting again, we are here to help you succeed and achieve our goals!

Learn how to sign up for this course by visiting www.tinyurl.com/COL101course or email Advising@shoreline.edu



