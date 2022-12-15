Echo Lake Elementary School has its very own book vending machine

Photo courtesy Echo Lake Elementary PTA And it is exactly what it sounds like: a typical vending machine for snacks, but one that has been specially repurposed for books. And it is exactly what it sounds like: a typical vending machine for snacks, but one that has been specially repurposed for books.





This is tied into the school's Eagle of the Week program where students earn a special gold bookworm coin for being safe, respectful, responsible, and kind.





Students redeem the coin for a book of their choice. The machine is stocked with books in both English and Spanish that highlight equity, inclusion, and social justice so that students can see themselves and learn about others in the books that they read.





Fourth-grade teacher Shari Wennik says, "We're super excited to give students the opportunity to earn books while also promoting kindness. "We want this to be one of their special memories from Echo Lake Elementary, where students discovered or continued their love of reading."



Special thanks to Nvidia’s matching donation program that helped purchase the machine, and to the Echo Lake PTA and Washington State School Retirees’ Association for grants to help purchase books.







