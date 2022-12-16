Jobs: WSDOT Air Quality, Acoustics and Energy Program Specialist (TPS3, In-Training)





This position allows for an in-training option that offers a career path and on-the-job training, allowing you to progress upward through the field of environmental science, planning, and transportation. This position will independently and collaboratively conduct planning assignments involving multiple transportation modes and problem areas within the Air Quality, Acoustical, and Energy disciplines related to transportation projects.









Your involvement and initiative will be supporting the natural ecology of our region and the livelihood of the traveling public. With this in mind, WSDOT is searching for someone who has a passion for environmental issues and wants to make a truly rewarding contribution to WSDOT and the state of Washington.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$61,639 - $91,501 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region’s Environmental Office promotes and facilitates an environmentally responsible transportation program. In order to achieve the goals of the program, WSDOT is hiring an environmental professional to serve as the Air Quality, Acoustics and Energy Program Specialist.