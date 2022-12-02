Vacancies on City of LFP Planning Commission

The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the City Council on issues relating to land use policy and regulations.





Over the next two years, the Commission will be working on updating the City’s comprehensive plan. Some of the issues that need to be addressed in this update are equity, housing affordability, and climate change.









Commissioners are appointed by the Mayor. Members of the Planning Commission serve for three years. If you are interested in serving on the Commission, please submit the There is one vacancy currently and another will become open in March 2023. The City hopes to fill these vacancies with individuals that will provide perspectives that are currently under-represented on the Commission. Diversity in this case could be race, age, gender, ethnic, or socioeconomic background.Commissioners are appointed by the Mayor. Members of the Planning Commission serve for three years. If you are interested in serving on the Commission, please submit the online application . For more information about the Planning Commission, contact Stephen Bennett , Planning Director at 206-957-2812.











