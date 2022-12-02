Kenmore Luminary Walk rescheduled to Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 2, 2022
The Kenmore Luminary Walk has been rescheduled to Friday, December 9, 2022 from 4 - 7pm at Log Boom Park 17415 61st Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
Dress for winter weather conditions
Lighted luminary path will be along the Burke Gilman Trail and in Log Boom Park
Parking: First come, first serve along NE 175th St. Limited parking in the Log Boom Park parking lot
There are 4 ADA parking spots in the Log Boom Park parking lot
There are 4 ADA parking spots in the Log Boom Park parking lot
Limited additional parking available at The Vine Church located on 6214 Bothell Way NE
0 comments:
Post a Comment