Shoreline Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Arts Plan Online Open House - citizen feedback requested





Through the development of the PROSA Plan, we will better understand community needs and wants. The Plan will establish a long-term vision that will help guide how money will be spent and what services the City will offer for the next six years.



This latest edition will merge the Public Arts Plan with the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan. These plans were last updated in 2017. Since that time, the city has grown and changed. To ensure community priorities are truly reflected in decisions, we are looking to create opportunities for inclusive participation throughout the planning process.





The PROSA Plan will reflect the voices of Shoreline community members and support the vision of Shoreline as a thriving, welcoming city where people of all ages, cultures, and economic backgrounds love to live, work, and play, and most of all, to call home. support



The PROSA Plan guides decisions about:

Buying land for parks and natural areas

Developing new recreation facilities

Offering recreation and cultural programs and events

How best to maintain the parks, natural spaces, and facilities

Where and what public art should look like in our community

The online open house provides an opportunity for you to learn about the plan update, share your comments and ideas on an interactive map, and take a community survey.





We expect to have a draft plan available for public review in summer 2023. The PROSA Plan must be adopted by the Shoreline City Council, which is expected to consider the draft plan in late 2023.



