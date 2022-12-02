Shoreline Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Arts Plan Online Open House - citizen feedback requested
Friday, December 2, 2022
|Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
The City of Shoreline launched an online open house as part of the process to update the Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Arts (PROSA) Plan, which must be done every six years.
Through the development of the PROSA Plan, we will better understand community needs and wants. The Plan will establish a long-term vision that will help guide how money will be spent and what services the City will offer for the next six years.
This latest edition will merge the Public Arts Plan with the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan. These plans were last updated in 2017. Since that time, the city has grown and changed. To ensure community priorities are truly reflected in decisions, we are looking to create opportunities for inclusive participation throughout the planning process.
This latest edition will merge the Public Arts Plan with the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan. These plans were last updated in 2017. Since that time, the city has grown and changed. To ensure community priorities are truly reflected in decisions, we are looking to create opportunities for inclusive participation throughout the planning process.
The PROSA Plan will reflect the voices of Shoreline community members and support the vision of Shoreline as a thriving, welcoming city where people of all ages, cultures, and economic backgrounds love to live, work, and play, and most of all, to call home. support
The PROSA Plan guides decisions about:
The PROSA Plan guides decisions about:
- Buying land for parks and natural areas
- Developing new recreation facilities
- Offering recreation and cultural programs and events
- How best to maintain the parks, natural spaces, and facilities
- Where and what public art should look like in our community
The online open house provides an opportunity for you to learn about the plan update, share your comments and ideas on an interactive map, and take a community survey.
We expect to have a draft plan available for public review in summer 2023. The PROSA Plan must be adopted by the Shoreline City Council, which is expected to consider the draft plan in late 2023.
Shoreline PROSA Plan online open house
- When: Now through Friday, Jan. 27
- Where: https://shorelineparks.infocommunity.org/
- Details: When you visit the website, you will learn about the PROSA Plan and you can provide your ideas and input to aid the City in its development of the 2024-2030 PROSA Plan.
0 comments:
Post a Comment