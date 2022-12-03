Diaper Drive to Benefit Babies of Homelessness
Saturday, December 3, 2022
From Monday, December 5, through Wednesday, December 21, 2022 the City of LFP is hosting a diaper drive to benefit the local nonprofit organization, Babies of Homelessness.
A collection box will be set up in the front lobby of LFP City Hall for donations of diapers and pull-ups (all sizes), wipes, and non-expired formula.
City Hall is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE.
