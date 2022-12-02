Santa PAWS Holiday Photo Contest

Friday, December 2, 2022

The Animal Medical Center of Seattle is joyfully inviting you to participate in Santa PAWS: A Holiday Photo Contest to benefit PAWS!

Enter Santa PAWS by December 31st to win a Mud Bay gift basket ($100 value) for you and your furry family member and join in on the holiday fun to help more cats and dogs find loving homes this holiday season. 

A winner will be selected in three different categories: Overall Best Dog, Overall Best Cat, Overall Best Furry Family.


The winner will be announced on the PAWS Facebook page on January 3, 2023.

There is a $5 donation suggested per entry, and the Animal Medical Center of Seattle will match each donation, up to $2,000!

We look forward to seeing all those furry faces!


