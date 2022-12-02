Santa PAWS Holiday Photo Contest

Mud Bay gift basket ($100 value)





A winner will be selected in three different categories: Overall Best Dog, Overall Best Cat, Overall Best Furry Family.













The winner will be announced on the PAWS Facebook page on January 3, 2023.There is a $5 donation suggested per entry, and the Animal Medical Center of Seattle will match each donation, up to $2,000!We look forward to seeing all those furry faces!

Enter Santa PAWS by December 31st to win afor you and your furry family member and join in on the holiday fun to help more cats and dogs find loving homes this holiday season.