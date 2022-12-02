Night work coming soon to the Shoreline Fire Department Station Driveway

As early as Monday, December 5, 2022 contractors will perform night work along the Sound Transit guideway at the Shoreline Fire Department Station 65 driveway as part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project.





Residents should expect noise from a concrete saw, light plants, and vehicles.





Work is anticipated to occur over two nights within the period of time of Monday, December 5 through Tuesday. December 15, 2022.



Work will occur Monday – Friday 10pm to 7am the following morning. Multiple contingency nights are scheduled in the case that the work becomes delayed.



The work zone is located on NE 155th St. along the Sound Transit guideway at the Shoreline Fire Department Station 65 driveway.











